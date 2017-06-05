Ex-Washington Ballet artistic director to lead Hong Kong Ballet

Septime Webre picked from 70 candidates to succeed Madeleine Onne, with ballet board impressed by his passion, energy and artistic vision; 55-year-old says he looks forward to growing the company's impact locally and overseas Septime Webre, former artistic director of The Washington Ballet in America's capital, will succeed Madeleine Onne in July as artistic director of the Hong Kong Ballet, the company announced on Tuesday. The 55-year-old Cuban-American beat 70 candidates from the city and around the world for the position.

