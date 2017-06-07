"Discovering Princeton" Launches Summer Library Live at Labyrinth
DISCOVERING PRINCETON: This familiar Princeton image graces the title page of "Discovering Princeton: A Photographic Guide with Five Walking Tours" by photographer Wiebke Martens and historian Jennifer Jang, who will launch Library Live at Labyrinth with an appearance at Labyrinth Books on Tuesday, June 13, at 6 p.m. Princeton residents ... (more)
Read more at Town Topics.
