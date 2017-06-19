Ben Weiss leaves Bai Brands; Lain Han...

Ben Weiss leaves Bai Brands; Lain Hancock to take over: 'This is the...

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: FoodNavigator

Bai Brands founder Ben Weiss has left the company he created in his basement in Princeton, New Jersey in 2009, five months after selling it to Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a $1.7bn deal. He will be replaced as CEO by Lain Hancock, with immediate effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FoodNavigator.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom May '17 Angela 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,677 • Total comments across all topics: 281,950,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC