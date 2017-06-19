Ben Weiss leaves Bai Brands; Lain Hancock to take over: 'This is the...
Bai Brands founder Ben Weiss has left the company he created in his basement in Princeton, New Jersey in 2009, five months after selling it to Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a $1.7bn deal. He will be replaced as CEO by Lain Hancock, with immediate effect.
