Archeological Study Uncovers Artifacts, Additional Evidence of Princeton Battle
Artifacts found recently on the Princeton Battlefield, including rifle balls and buckshot, period buttons, brass buckles, and an iron axe head, are helping to shed light on the events of January 3, 1777.
