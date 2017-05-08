White nationalist group posts fliers with image of Hitler on Princeton campus

Two weeks after anti-Semitic, racist, and anti-immigrant fliers were found taped to doors around Princeton University's campus one morning, including the entrance to the Center for Jewish Life, Muslim and Jewish students and faculty joined together to collect signatures and funds for an organization to bring Palestinians and Israelis together. The university's Public Safety Department received a call from someone who saw a person wearing a ski mask and dark clothing posting one of the fliers on April 20, according to a statement from the university.

