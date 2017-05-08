White nationalist group posts fliers with image of Hitler on Princeton campus
Two weeks after anti-Semitic, racist, and anti-immigrant fliers were found taped to doors around Princeton University's campus one morning, including the entrance to the Center for Jewish Life, Muslim and Jewish students and faculty joined together to collect signatures and funds for an organization to bring Palestinians and Israelis together. The university's Public Safety Department received a call from someone who saw a person wearing a ski mask and dark clothing posting one of the fliers on April 20, according to a statement from the university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|Apr 27
|Suzanna
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC