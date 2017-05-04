What Dr. Drew thinks of Christie's anti-drug crusade | The Auditor
Dr. Drew Pinsky and Susan Pinsky arrive at the LA Premiere of "Sandy Wexler" at the Arclight Hollywood last month. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan When Gov. Chris Christie spoke at a drug abuse conference in Princeton on Monday, sitting toward the back of the crowd was a figure familiar to anyone who tuned into MTV in the late 1990s: That would be Drew Pinsky , the celebrity doctor who rose to fame as host of radio show "Loveline," a program on which he dished out medical and relationship advice for years -- including a four-year televised version on MTV.
