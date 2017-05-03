Vote: Should N.J. legalize marijuana?
New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie lashed out this week against backers of legalizing marijuana in the state, calling the push "beyond stupidity." Christie called out Democrats, saying they are willing to "poison our kids" to receive "blood money" from the taxes legalized pot would bring in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|Apr 27
|Suzanna
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC