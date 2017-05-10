Trump plans likely to aggravate US in...

Trump plans likely to aggravate US inequality: Nobel winner Deaton

British-born economist Angus Deaton of Princeton University answers questions in a news conference after winning the 2015 economics Nobel Prize on the Princeton University campus in Princeton, New Jersey October 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/File Photo BARI, Italy, May 13 - U.S. President Donald Trump's economic policies risk creating growth that mostly benefits the rich and aggravates income inequality in the United States, Nobel Prize-winning economist Angus Deaton said.

