TruckFest Raises $25K For Hunger Relief
A record crowd turned out for this year's Princeton TruckFest, which hosted 16 food trucks on Prospect Street and raised $25,000 to be distributed to Send Hunger Packing Princeton and Meals on Wheels of Mercer County.
