Track Competes at IC4A/ECAC Champ
PRINCETON, New Jersey Fifteen members, the largest number of Marist men's and women's outdoor track and field athletes in school history, have qualified for and will compete in the IC4A and ECAC Championships respectively on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Dietrich Mosel , Michael Kennedy and Palmer Weimann will compete in the 10,000 meter run trials, while on the women's side, Nick Nesi will compete in the 3,000 meter steeplechase and Elizabeth Wasserman will compete in the 10,000 meter run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marist Red Foxes.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|Fri
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC