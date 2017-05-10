Track Competes at IC4A/ECAC Champ

PRINCETON, New Jersey Fifteen members, the largest number of Marist men's and women's outdoor track and field athletes in school history, have qualified for and will compete in the IC4A and ECAC Championships respectively on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, Dietrich Mosel , Michael Kennedy and Palmer Weimann will compete in the 10,000 meter run trials, while on the women's side, Nick Nesi will compete in the 3,000 meter steeplechase and Elizabeth Wasserman will compete in the 10,000 meter run.

