Top Dem urges Rider U. to keep Westminster Choir College open in N.J.
TRENTON -- A top Democratic lawmaker is calling on Rider University to "make every effort" to keep Westminster Choir College open and in New Jersey. Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg wrote a letter this week to Rider President Gregory Dell'Omo about the music school's sale and possible relocation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|May 12
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC