The McCarter just offered up its best production of the season
Quincy Tyler Berstine and Jessica Frances Dukes star in a new production of Lynn Nottage's "Intimate Apparel," playing through June 4 at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton Under the excellent guidance of director Jade King Carroll, and with a deeply affecting lead performance by Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Lynn Nottage's delicate play "Intimate Apparel" is a shining achievement at the McCarter. Bernstine offers a stunning portrayal of nuanced emotions -- her Esther is one moment hardened against an unyielding world, the next vulnerable to her desires, but never too much of one not to be the other.
