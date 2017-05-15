The McCarter just offered up its best production of the season

Quincy Tyler Berstine and Jessica Frances Dukes star in a new production of Lynn Nottage's "Intimate Apparel," playing through June 4 at the McCarter Theatre in Princeton Under the excellent guidance of director Jade King Carroll, and with a deeply affecting lead performance by Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Lynn Nottage's delicate play "Intimate Apparel" is a shining achievement at the McCarter. Bernstine offers a stunning portrayal of nuanced emotions -- her Esther is one moment hardened against an unyielding world, the next vulnerable to her desires, but never too much of one not to be the other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.