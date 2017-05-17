Spirit of Princeton to Host Memorial Day Parade
Spirit of Princeton invites the community to the annual Memorial Day Parade and dedication ceremony on Saturday, May 27. The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at Princeton Avenue and Nassau Street and then heads down Nassau Street to Princeton Monument Hall, where the ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. The parade features veterans groups, marching ... (more)
