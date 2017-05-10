Sen. Kip Bateman - The $300 mil Statehouse renovation is 'outrageous'
Add Sen. Kip Bateman to the list of NJ legislators who are strongly opposed to the $300 million statehouse renovation. "To spend this kind of money without the transparency and without the public being involved, it's outrageous," Bateman said.
