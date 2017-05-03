Say goodbye to 609 and hello to 640 a...

Say goodbye to 609 and hello to 640 as newest NJ area code

14 hrs ago Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

The southern part of New Jersey will be getting a new area code in the near future as the company charged with monitoring the phone lines predicts one of the most widely used codes will soon run out. According to Neustar, 640 will be added to the part of the state currently under the 609 area code.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

