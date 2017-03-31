Roundview Capital LLC Buys iShares MS...

Roundview Capital LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, Alerian MLP, iShares National Muni ...

Princeton, NJ, based Investment company Roundview Capital LLC buys iShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund, Alerian MLP, iShares National Muni Bond, Citigroup Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Unilever NV, Alphabet Inc, ishares Gold Trust, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Schwab U.S. REIT, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, American Express Co, Wells Fargo, US Bancorp, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2017-03-31, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roundview Capital LLC. As of 2017-03-31, Roundview Capital LLC owns 191 stocks with a total value of $319 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

