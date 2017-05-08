Princeton students' Poland trip spans...

Princeton students' Poland trip spans 1,000 years

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Sophomore Sarah Spergel, who grew up in Princeton, takes a "selfie" inside the Warsaw JCC, where students went for a meal and the director talked about the role of the center in a city that lost almost all of its Jewish population. Photos by Sarah Spergel The scope of a journey made by 14 Princeton University students over spring break was expansive indeed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom Apr 27 Suzanna 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,908,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC