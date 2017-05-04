Princeton pasta maker wins $1 million...

Princeton pasta maker wins $1 million in scratch ticket

Friday May 5 Read more: The Jersey Journal

PRINCETON - Princeton pasta maker Melvin Mejia left work for a breath of fresh air one day and came back a millionaire. The Princeton resident and father of four, who makes pasta at a small deli on Route 206, recently won $1 million in a $10 instant lottery ticket that he bought from Krauszer's Food Store, 830 Princeton Road, according to a statement from the New Jersey Lottery Thursday.

