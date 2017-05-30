Princeton broker evaded taxes on money from $38M art deal, feds say
TRENTON -- A financial advisor who runs a Princeton-area firm has been indicted on two counts of federal tax evasion on money he received for the purported sale of a million dollar painting, court documents show. Brian Gimelson appeared in U.S. District Court in Trenton Monday on the charges, which were filed in federal court in Indiana, where he lived when the alleged evasion took place, from 2012 to 2015, the documents say.
