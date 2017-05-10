Picture worth thousands of complicated words
Avner Gvaryahu served in the Israel Defense Forces and is now U.S. diaspora programming coordinator for Breaking the Silence, a group comprised of IDF veterans who want to expose the realities of "the occupation" in the disputed territories. On my first two visits to Israel in 1969 and 1975, I fell in love with the country's strong sense of community and that special feeling of being a Jew in a Jewish country.
