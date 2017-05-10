Picture worth thousands of complicate...

Picture worth thousands of complicated words

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Avner Gvaryahu served in the Israel Defense Forces and is now U.S. diaspora programming coordinator for Breaking the Silence, a group comprised of IDF veterans who want to expose the realities of "the occupation" in the disputed territories. On my first two visits to Israel in 1969 and 1975, I fell in love with the country's strong sense of community and that special feeling of being a Jew in a Jewish country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom Apr 27 Suzanna 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,189 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC