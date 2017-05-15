Physicist Johannes Henn receives ERC ...

Physicist Johannes Henn receives ERC Consolidator Grant

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

Johannes Henn, Professor of Mathematical Physics at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz , is to receive one of the most richly endowed grants by the European Research Council to develop new methods of calculation in the field of theoretical physics. In June 2015, Henn came to Mainz University from the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom May 12 Angela 2
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr '17 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr '17 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,104 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC