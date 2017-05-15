Physicist Johannes Henn receives ERC Consolidator Grant
Johannes Henn, Professor of Mathematical Physics at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz , is to receive one of the most richly endowed grants by the European Research Council to develop new methods of calculation in the field of theoretical physics. In June 2015, Henn came to Mainz University from the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, USA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|May 12
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC