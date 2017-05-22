OCGMA Announces Sunday Worship Schedule, Featuring Renowned Guest Speakers
Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Announces Sunday Worship Schedule Starting Sunday June 11 in the Great Auditorium Note: OCGMA Also Offers Daily Worship Services -- Bible Study -- Kids & Teens Programs, Organ & Choir Recitals -- Prayer Song & Vespers -- Gospel Music Ministries All Sumer Long -- Visit www.oceangrove.org for a Complete Schedule Contact: David Lotz, 609-203-2342, NEW YORK, May 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- When a group of Methodist ministers founded The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association in 1869, their aim was to give Christians a summer break from the unsettling scientific, industrial and demographic changes wrought by the Victorian Age and the devastation of the American Civil War.
