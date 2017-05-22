OCGMA Announces Sunday Worship Schedule, Featuring Renowned Guest Speakers

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Announces Sunday Worship Schedule Starting Sunday June 11 in the Great Auditorium Note: OCGMA Also Offers Daily Worship Services -- Bible Study -- Kids & Teens Programs, Organ & Choir Recitals -- Prayer Song & Vespers -- Gospel Music Ministries All Sumer Long -- Visit www.oceangrove.org for a Complete Schedule Contact: David Lotz, 609-203-2342, NEW YORK, May 22, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- When a group of Methodist ministers founded The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association in 1869, their aim was to give Christians a summer break from the unsettling scientific, industrial and demographic changes wrought by the Victorian Age and the devastation of the American Civil War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.