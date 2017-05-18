NJ Man Walks from Princeton to San Fr...

NJ Man Walks from Princeton to San Francisco to Raise Awareness of Global Water Crisis

On May 17th, James Leitner set off on his 3200+ mile Walk Across America to raise awareness and money for the global water crisis. PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, James Leitner from Scotch Plains, NJ began the first leg of his 3215 mile journey from the WorldWater & Solar Technologies headquarters in Princeton.

