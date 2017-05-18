NJ Man Walks from Princeton to San Francisco to Raise Awareness of Global Water Crisis

On May 17th, James Leitner set off on his 3200+ mile Walk Across America to raise awareness and money for the global water crisis. PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Wednesday, May 17, 2017, James Leitner from Scotch Plains, NJ began the first leg of his 3215 mile journey from the WorldWater & Solar Technologies headquarters in Princeton.

