N.J. Korean high school student captures prize on race relations

The ethnic slur stung Yu Jin Emily Choi after her friends at Blair Academy explained why two senior boys at their private high school were laughing. It was toward the end of her freshman year in 2013, when she was called a "chink'' and tried to go on as if it didn't happen.

