McCarter Partners With Princeton University
McCarter Theatre Center is proud to announce its participation in a new partnership with Princeton University, commissioning seven professional playwrights to write short plays to be presented with the 2017 launch of the Princeton and Slavery Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Topics.
