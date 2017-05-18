Mark Malone joins Mikros Systems Corporation as Vice President
PRINCETON, N.J., May 22, 2017 -- Mikros Systems Corporation today announced that Mark Malone has joined the company as a corporate Vice President. Mr. Malone will focus on expanding existing and developing new commercial business opportunities.
