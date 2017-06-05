Marine species distribution shifts wi...

Marine species distribution shifts will continue under ocean warming

Friday May 26

Scientists using a high-resolution global climate model and historical observations of species distributions on the Northeast U.S. Shelf have found that commercially important species will continue to shift their distribution as ocean waters warm two to three times faster than the global average through the end of this century. Projected increases in surface to bottom waters of 6.6 to 9 degrees F from current conditions are expected.

