Man sentenced to prison for crash that killed 3 friends

TRENTON - A man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a crash that killed his three friends in 2013, was sentenced to prison Tuesday. Luis Delcid-Cardona, 22, of Trenton, received a five-year sentence for each of the three counts of vehicular manslaughter Tuesday.

