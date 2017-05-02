Logistics careers highlighted at MCVTS Advisory Committee Dinner

Woodbridge Academy sophomore Nawal Panjwani of Sayreville sang the national anthem at the annual Advisory Committee Appreciation Dinner of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools. More than 200 people attending the annual Advisory Committee Appreciation Dinner of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools were given an introduction into the potential of the field of logistics to provide lucrative careers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarks Hometown News Patriot.