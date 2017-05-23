Kulkarni elected Clarkson University trustee
Clarkson University alumnus and longtime Potsdam resident Sanjeev Kulkarni '84 of Princeton, N.J., has been elected to the Clarkson University Board of Trustees. He will serve on the external affairs and internal affairs committees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ogdensburg Courier-Observer/Journal.
