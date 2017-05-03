Joyce Carol Oates at Labyrinth Books
Joyce Carol Oates will read from and discuss her latest work, A Book of American Martyrs, at Labyrinth Books of Princeton on Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m. Described by the Washington Post as "The most relevant book of Oates's half-century-long career, a powerful reminder that fiction can be as timely as this morning's tweets but infinitely more ... (more)
