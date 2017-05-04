Instruments Designed By Dartmouth Eng...

Instruments Designed By Dartmouth Engineering Students Debut New Composition

To help celebrate the 150th birthday of the Thayer School of Engineering, composer Molly Herron will debut a new piece of music played on student-designed instruments. Herron, 34, has spent the past several months working with students on their creations: from large chimes to string-lined buckets to a heightened take on the musical saw.

