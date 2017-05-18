Historic Lighthouse Gets Fresh Paint, Grants, Donors Made Work Possible
Historic Cape May Lighthouse, which stands 157.5 feet at the state's southern tip and the mouth of Delaware Bay, is getting a fresh coat of paint. The last time the structure received paint was in 1993-94 according to the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape May County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|May 12
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC