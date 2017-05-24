Hillier Receives Honorary Doctoral Degree From NJIT

NJIT HONOR: Princeton Architect J. Robert Hillier, FAIA, right, was awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters, "Honoris Causa," at the New Jersey Institute of Technology's commencement exercises in Newark's Prudential Center on May 16. The Board of Trustees of NJIT honored Mr. Hillier in recognition of his distinguished career as an architect and a ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Topics.