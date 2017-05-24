Hillier Receives Honorary Doctoral Degree From NJIT
NJIT HONOR: Princeton Architect J. Robert Hillier, FAIA, right, was awarded a Doctorate of Humane Letters, "Honoris Causa," at the New Jersey Institute of Technology's commencement exercises in Newark's Prudential Center on May 16. The Board of Trustees of NJIT honored Mr. Hillier in recognition of his distinguished career as an architect and a ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Topics.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|May 12
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC