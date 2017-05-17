Have Your Say About Princeton's Future Saturday Morning
Where will Princeton be in 20 years? What sorts of personal transportation will be used? How should Princeton balance future change and plan its redevelopment? These and many more questions will be the focus of a forum on the future of Princeton to be held in the Community Room of the Princeton Public Library on Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to ... (more)
