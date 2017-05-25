Group seeks Westminster Choir College spin-off to prevent sale, move
PRINCETON -- Supporters of Westminster Choir College say they are in talks with Rider University to make the music school independent again in hopes of stopping its sale and possible relocation. An outside firm has been hired to seek a buyer for the college and its 23-acre Princeton campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|May 12
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC