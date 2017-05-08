EEOC Sues It Staffing Company Diverse Lynx For Age Discrimination
Diverse Lynx, a Princeton, N.J.-based IT staffing firm, violated federal law when it failed to refer a job applicant because of his age, according to a lawsuit filed today by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission . In its lawsuit, the EEOC charged that after Diverse Lynx learned of the applicant's date of birth, the company sent the applicant an email stating that he would no longer be considered for the position because, according to the email, he was "born in 1945" and "age will matter."
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|Apr 27
|Suzanna
|1
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr 10
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr 9
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC