EEOC Sues It Staffing Company Diverse Lynx For Age Discrimination

Diverse Lynx, a Princeton, N.J.-based IT staffing firm, violated federal law when it failed to refer a job applicant because of his age, according to a lawsuit filed today by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission . In its lawsuit, the EEOC charged that after Diverse Lynx learned of the applicant's date of birth, the company sent the applicant an email stating that he would no longer be considered for the position because, according to the email, he was "born in 1945" and "age will matter."

