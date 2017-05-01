Christie hammers backers of legalizing marijuana in N.J., calls it 'beyond stupidity'
PRINCETON -- Gov. Chris Christie on Monday unleashed a diatribe against the increasing push to legalize recreational marijuana in New Jersey, warning that it's "not time for us to be cool and say, 'Pot's O.K.'" "This is beyond stupidity," the Republican governor, who has long been opposed to legalizing marijuana, said during a speech at a forum on substance abuse hosed by the New Jersey Hospital Association in Princeton. "We are in the midst of the public health crisis on opiates," added Christie, whom has been tapped by President Donald Trump to chair a commission to find ways to fight the opioid abuse epidemic in America.
