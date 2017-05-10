Chapin School Musicians Win Prestigious Award
For the 12th consecutive year, Chapin School Princeton music ensembles participated in the annual Music in the Parks Festival, held this year in Middletown, N.J. Chapin's Chamber Choir, Show Choir, Wind Ensemble, and Jazz Band, totaling 83 students, were among the 19 ensembles participating on Friday, May 5. Ensembles performed before a panel of ... (more)
