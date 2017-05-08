Bumbling burglar caught twice in 24 h...

Bumbling burglar caught twice in 24 hours in same gas station, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: NJ.com

FRANKLIN -- A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania man has been arrested for burglarizing the same gas station twice in less than 24 hours, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release on Friday. Amadou Ba, 30, was initially arrested for burglarizing a Route 27 gas station in the Princeton section of Franklin Township in the early-morning hours on May 3. That afternoon, he was released following his first appearance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Princeton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for birth mom Apr 27 Suzanna 1
News Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06) Apr 10 Rubbersoul 1,033
News Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16) Apr 9 Christmas Cheers 3
Princeton North Music Thread Mar '17 Musikologist 3
Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig... Jan '17 joanNYadoptees 1
Hookers (Jun '15) Jan '17 New Jersey 3
PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2... Nov '16 Focus Group Recru... 1
See all Princeton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Princeton Forum Now

Princeton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Princeton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Princeton, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC