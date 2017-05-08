Bumbling burglar caught twice in 24 hours in same gas station, police say
FRANKLIN -- A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania man has been arrested for burglarizing the same gas station twice in less than 24 hours, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said in a news release on Friday. Amadou Ba, 30, was initially arrested for burglarizing a Route 27 gas station in the Princeton section of Franklin Township in the early-morning hours on May 3. That afternoon, he was released following his first appearance.
