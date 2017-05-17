Book On African American Princeton La...

Book On African American Princeton Launched at Princeton Library May 18

The Princeton Public Library will host a book launch for Kathryn Watterson's I Hear My People Singing: Voices of African American Princeton on Thursday, May 18, at 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Princeton Public Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Topics.

