Bishop Dr. Barbara E. Austin Lucas To Be Honored for Her Visionary...

WOMB, Inc. will gather to honor its founder on Saturday, July 29, 2017 while celebrating twenty-eight years of ministry NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bishop Dr. Barbara E. Austin Lucas, the First Consecrated Woman Bishop of the Dunamis Covenant Connection under the leadership of Archbishop Robert Joel Rochford, Sr., will lead women representing the diverse tapestry of our world at the Sisters Sharing 2017 Convocation: Designated Destiny II. This gathering will convene at the Princeton Marriott at Forrestal in Princeton, New Jersey on Friday, July 28 through Sunday, July 30, 2017.

