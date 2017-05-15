Agile Therapeutics: No Reason For The...

Agile Therapeutics: No Reason For The FDA To Approve Another Inferior Patch

We have uncovered that the methods used to explain away the high Pearl Index for the first phase 3 are simply invalid and ineffective when it comes to SECURE. Given the thrombogenic history of the hormonal contraceptive patch, a high bar is in place, and the FDA will comb through the data package very carefully.

