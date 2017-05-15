Agile Therapeutics: No Reason For The FDA To Approve Another Inferior Patch
We have uncovered that the methods used to explain away the high Pearl Index for the first phase 3 are simply invalid and ineffective when it comes to SECURE. Given the thrombogenic history of the hormonal contraceptive patch, a high bar is in place, and the FDA will comb through the data package very carefully.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Add your comments below
Princeton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for birth mom
|May 12
|Angela
|2
|Changes in the air at two radio stations (Aug '06)
|Apr '17
|Rubbersoul
|1,033
|Church vs. state: More than a battle of Christm... (Nov '16)
|Apr '17
|Christmas Cheers
|3
|Princeton North Music Thread
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|3
|Did you know NJ adoptees can request their orig...
|Jan '17
|joanNYadoptees
|1
|Hookers (Jun '15)
|Jan '17
|New Jersey
|3
|PAID Focus Group Men and Women ages 18-30!! $2...
|Nov '16
|Focus Group Recru...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Princeton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC