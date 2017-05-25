2 US Astronauts Conduct Unplanned, Rapidly Executed Contingency Space Walk on Space Station
Astronaut Jack Fischer waves while attached to the Destiny laboratory during a spacewalk on May 23, 2017 to replace a failed data relay box and install a pair wireless antennas. Credit: NASA Dr. Ken Kremer is a speaker, research scientist, freelance science journalist and photographer whose articles, space exploration images and Mars mosaics have appeared in magazines, books, websites and calendars including Astronomy Picture of the Day, NBC, FOX, BBC, SPACE.com, Spaceflight Now, Science and the covers of Aviation Week & Space Technology, Spaceflight and the Explorers Club magazines.
