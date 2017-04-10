What counts for Senior Freeze income? | Biz Brain

Q. Are interest, dividends and capital gains earned within an IRA but reinvested instead of being distributed included for the purpose of determining total income in the Senior Freeze Program? -- Retired Interest, dividends and capital gains earned within an IRA but reinvested instead of being distributed are not included for the purpose of determining total income for the New Jersey Senior Freeze, said Howard Hook, a certified financial planner and certified public accountant with EKS Associates in Princeton. But, Hook said, any taxable distributions from an IRA are considered as part of total income when determining financial eligibility.

