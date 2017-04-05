Westminster Faculty Wants Seats at Rider's Table During Sale Deliberations
Since Rider University announced plans last week to sell Westminster Choir College, ideally to an institution that would keep the music school in Princeton; faculty, students, parents, and alumni of Westminster have been hard at work toward that outcome.
