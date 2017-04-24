We Can't Forget Just How Insane the Menendez Brothers Murder Case Was in Its Day--or in Any Day
On Aug. 20, 1989, at around 10 p.m., Erik and Lyle Menendez shot their parents to death in their Beverly Hills mansion, a 9,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home previously leased by the likes of Prince and Elton John before the couple bought it less than a year before the murders. Jose Menendez , a 45-year-old entertainment executive, was shot point-blank in the back of the head with a 12-gauge shotgun and was found in the den, where he and his wife of 26 years, Kitty Menendez , 47, had been watching a movie.
