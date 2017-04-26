University Investigates Racist, Anti-Semitic, Anti-Immigrant Flyers

Investigations continue into the case of anti-Semitic, racist, and anti-immigrant flyers found on the Princeton University campus last Thursday, April 20. Taped to a door at Stanhope Hall, to the main entrance of the Center for Jewish Life, to a Murray Dodge door, and in East Pyne Hall, the flyers were similar to those recently reported at other ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Town Topics.