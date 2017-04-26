The Press and Politics: A new era

A crowd of students, professors and faculty filled Sullivan B-13 to hear ABC News' political director and journalist, Rick Klein, speak about "The Press and Presidential Politics" on Monday, April 24. About 40 people sat in during Klein's question-and-answer session, which was sponsored by the College of Professional Studies, ABC News and the Society of Professional Journalists. Klein leads the network's political coverage and planning, serves as an on-air political analyst across ABC News platforms and contributes stories and analysis to all ABC News broadcasts, including Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir.

