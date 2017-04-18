Racist, white nationalist fliers found taped around Princeton U. campus

PRINCETON - Fliers bearing anti-immigrant, racist and anti-Semitic language were found taped to doors around Princeton University's campus, including the entrance to the Center for Jewish Life, according to a statement from the school. The university's Public Safety Department started investigating Thursday after they got a call from someone who saw a person wearing a ski mask and dark clothing posting one of the fliers, the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.